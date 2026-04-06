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WHO Chief Issues Warning Over Strikes Threat to Iran's Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an urgent warning on Sunday over the mounting threat to Iran's nuclear infrastructure, as the regional conflict between the United States, Israel, and Tehran continues to intensify.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to X — the US-based social media platform — to voice his alarm, writing: "I join the International Atomic Energy Agency in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations."
Tedros further cautioned that escalating threats across the Middle East demanded an immediate ceasefire, warning that inaction risks catastrophic and irreversible consequences.
His statement followed Saturday's strikes on Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant and a series of petrochemical facilities, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.
The broader conflict traces back to February 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated joint offensive against Iran — an assault that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since responded with retaliatory drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to X — the US-based social media platform — to voice his alarm, writing: "I join the International Atomic Energy Agency in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations."
Tedros further cautioned that escalating threats across the Middle East demanded an immediate ceasefire, warning that inaction risks catastrophic and irreversible consequences.
His statement followed Saturday's strikes on Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant and a series of petrochemical facilities, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.
The broader conflict traces back to February 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated joint offensive against Iran — an assault that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since responded with retaliatory drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations.
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