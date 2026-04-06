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Man Stabs Four Children to Death in Uganda Kindergarten

Man Stabs Four Children to Death in Uganda Kindergarten


2026-04-06 05:36:20
(MENAFN) A knife attack at a kindergarten in Kampala, Uganda, resulted in the deaths of four young children on Thursday, officials reported, marking a rare assault on schoolchildren in the country.

Authorities said the suspect, posing as a parent, gained entry to the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program school in Makindye Division. He initially spoke briefly with the school administrator before exiting and then locking the gate to carry out the attack.

“We confirm a tragic incident at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program school in Makindye Division, Kampala City, where a male suspect brutally stabbed and killed four juveniles,” said Kampala police spokesperson Rachael Kawala.

The Ugandan Police Force identified the assailant as 39-year-old Okello Christopher Onyum. Investigations are ongoing to determine his motive, with the victims reported to be between two and three years old.

Following the attack, the suspect attempted to flee but was intercepted by an angry crowd. Security forces fired warning shots into the air to disperse the mob before taking him into custody.

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