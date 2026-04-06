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Iranian Drone Targets UAE Telecom Building in Fujairah
(MENAFN) Authorities in Fujairah on the UAE’s eastern coast responded on Monday to a drone strike by Iran targeting a building owned by telecom company Du, according to reports. No injuries were reported.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi authorities said that debris from a successful air defense interception struck a facility in the Mussafah industrial area, leaving one Ghanaian national moderately injured.
The incidents come amid heightened regional hostilities following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which has so far killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, and has also restricted ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi authorities said that debris from a successful air defense interception struck a facility in the Mussafah industrial area, leaving one Ghanaian national moderately injured.
The incidents come amid heightened regional hostilities following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which has so far killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, and has also restricted ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
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