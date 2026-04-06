Chand Mera Dil: Fresh Posters Of Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Film Out

'Chand Mera Dil' Posters Revealed

The makers of 'Chand Mera Dil' have unveiled fresh posters of the film, giving a glimpse into the love story of Ananya Panday and Lakshya's characters. The romantic drama, backed by Karan Johar and directed by Vivek Soni, will see the two actors sharing screen space for the first time. They play the roles of Chandni and Aarav in the film.

Johar, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of posters. The first picture shows the two sitting on a bed and talking casually. One image captures them sitting close in a college classroom, while another shows their more carefree side. The captions on the posters read, "Falling in love is easy; growing up is not," "When life changes the syllabus" and "When love grows faster than life." Along with the posters, Karan Johar wrote, "Presenting a love story where...life happens faster than love." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Teaser Release Date Announced

In another post, makers updated fans that the teaser for the Ananya Panday-starrer will be out on Tuesday, April 7. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Release Date and Details

A day before the release of the posters, Karan had shared a teaser image of the lead pair walking on a street. In that post, he wrote, "Pyaar ka koi fixed route nahi hota...bas thoda paagal hona padta hai! See you tomorrow at 11 AM to meet our Aarav & Chandni!" The film is produced under Dharma Productions and is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026. (ANI)

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