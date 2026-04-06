Arunachal CM Hails Capture Of Two Rogue Elephants After Fatal Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, April 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded forest officials and wildlife experts for the successful tranquilization and capture of two rogue elephants following a prolonged period of fear that led to the loss of at least seven human lives.

Officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, in collaboration with counterparts from the Karnataka government, carried out the operation to capture the elephants.

The animals had been responsible for multiple human deaths and widespread damage to crops, property, and other assets in Tirap and Lohit districts.

Experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) also played a crucial role in the operation.

A senior forest department official stated that the mission began on March 30. The first elephant was captured on April 1 near Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Deomali. This elephant was allegedly responsible for the deaths of five people, including former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, who was trampled to death during a morning walk from Namsang to Deomali town on July 9, 2025.

In a second operation conducted on Sunday afternoon, another rogue elephant was captured near Jecko village. This elephant had been linked to the deaths of at least two individuals, including police officer Martin Lego in February this year.

At the request of the state government, a 12-member expert team from Karnataka was deployed to assist in the operation. The team worked closely with Arunachal Pradesh's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

The Karnataka team was led by Dr Ramesha H, Senior Veterinary Officer and Elephant In-Charge, associated with Rajiv Gandhi National Park, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, and Bandipur National Park & Tiger Reserve.

According to officials, the operation employed advanced technology, including specialised AI-enabled thermal forestry drones and other modern equipment brought from Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves in Karnataka.

State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang also praised the officials and experts involved in the operation. He thanked the state government, particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu, for facilitating the deployment of the Karnataka expert team.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Khandu wrote:“The successful tranquilization and capture of two rogue elephants, after prolonged fear and tragic loss of human lives, reflects exceptional coordination, courage, and professionalism.”

He noted that operations of such scale, especially in difficult forest terrain, require not only technical expertise but also immense dedication and risk-taking at the ground level.

Khandu further highlighted that the joint effort of the Arunachal Forest Department, the Karnataka expert team, and institutions such as NTCA, MoEFCC, and WII exemplifies strong inter-state and institutional cooperation.

“It is especially noteworthy how advanced technologies such as AI-enabled thermal drones were effectively deployed, demonstrating how modern tools can strengthen wildlife management and human safety,” he said.

“Heartfelt appreciation goes to all officers, veterinarians, technical experts, and field staff who carried out this mission under strong leadership. Such decisive and well-executed action not only safeguards human lives but also ensures that wildlife is handled with responsibility and scientific care,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, forest officials have advised residents, particularly those living near forested areas, to remain vigilant. They cautioned against leaving food waste near homes, as it attracts elephants, and recommended planting king chilli plants as a natural deterrent.