403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Conducts Nationwide Drills to Strengthen Integrated Defense
(MENAFN) The South Korean military on Monday began its annual defense drills in coordination with government, police, and firefighting agencies, aiming to enhance the country’s integrated defense posture, according to reports.
The first phase of the months-long Hwarang drills started with a five-day run in Daegu and North Gyeongsang province, as reported by local media citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The exercises will continue through November in other regions across the country.
This year’s drills will focus on responding to a range of emergency scenarios, including drone attacks targeting energy facilities and other critical national infrastructure.
Launched in 1977, the Hwarang drills are designed to test coordinated defense capabilities among participating agencies and regions, incorporating contingency measures tailored to local conditions.
The first phase of the months-long Hwarang drills started with a five-day run in Daegu and North Gyeongsang province, as reported by local media citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The exercises will continue through November in other regions across the country.
This year’s drills will focus on responding to a range of emergency scenarios, including drone attacks targeting energy facilities and other critical national infrastructure.
Launched in 1977, the Hwarang drills are designed to test coordinated defense capabilities among participating agencies and regions, incorporating contingency measures tailored to local conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment