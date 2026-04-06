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India Commissions INS Taragiri Into Naval Fleet
(MENAFN) India has significantly bolstered its naval firepower with the formal commissioning of a cutting-edge stealth frigate capable of deploying BrahMos supersonic missiles, marking a milestone in the country's push for defense self-sufficiency.
INS Taragiri was inducted into service Friday at Visakhapatnam — the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command — in a ceremony presided over by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
"This commissioning highlights the strategic and maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard as well as the Indian Navy's sustained focus on strengthening its combat readiness and operational might while strongly reinforcing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat [Self-reliant India]," Singh said in a post on X.
The 6,670-tonne warship was designed by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, with over 75% of its components sourced domestically — a defining achievement for India's flagship 'Make in India' defense initiative. The vessel is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion plant, engineered for high-speed, long-endurance maritime operations.
Beyond its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile capability, INS Taragiri is reportedly armed with medium-range surface-to-air missiles and an advanced anti-submarine warfare suite, making it a highly versatile combat platform. The ship is also earmarked for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, extending its operational value beyond the battlefield.
The BrahMos missile system itself is a product of a joint venture between India's Defense Research and Development Organization and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya — the rocket design bureau behind the Oniks missile system.
INS Taragiri was inducted into service Friday at Visakhapatnam — the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command — in a ceremony presided over by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
"This commissioning highlights the strategic and maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard as well as the Indian Navy's sustained focus on strengthening its combat readiness and operational might while strongly reinforcing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat [Self-reliant India]," Singh said in a post on X.
The 6,670-tonne warship was designed by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, with over 75% of its components sourced domestically — a defining achievement for India's flagship 'Make in India' defense initiative. The vessel is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion plant, engineered for high-speed, long-endurance maritime operations.
Beyond its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile capability, INS Taragiri is reportedly armed with medium-range surface-to-air missiles and an advanced anti-submarine warfare suite, making it a highly versatile combat platform. The ship is also earmarked for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, extending its operational value beyond the battlefield.
The BrahMos missile system itself is a product of a joint venture between India's Defense Research and Development Organization and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya — the rocket design bureau behind the Oniks missile system.
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