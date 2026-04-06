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South Korea Apologizes for Drone Flights That Agitated North Korea

South Korea Apologizes for Drone Flights That Agitated North Korea


2026-04-06 04:35:33
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday expressed regret to North Korea regarding drone flights that he said sparked unnecessary military tensions, according to reports.

Lee made the remarks during a cabinet meeting following the recent indictment of three individuals accused of flying drones into North Korea between September and January.

"Although this was not an act by our government, I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behavior," he said.

While Lee has repeatedly condemned the drone incursions, this is the first time he has directly expressed regret to North Korea. "It is deeply regrettable that individuals carried out such provocative acts toward North Korea on their own," he added, calling the actions "unacceptable."

The president also noted that the incidents caused concern among residents living near the border, creating significant anxiety. Since taking office in June 2025, Lee has made repeated attempts to resume dialogue with North Korea, though Pyongyang has rejected the overtures and formally labeled South Korea as the "most hostile state" last month.

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