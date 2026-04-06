403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Aqsa Mosque Faces Record Passover Animal Intrusions
(MENAFN) The Jerusalem Governorate reported on Sunday that seven attempts were made this year during Jewish Passover to bring sacrificial animals into Al-Aqsa Mosque, marking the highest number since 1967.
In a statement, the governorate said that Israeli forces succeeded in two cases in reaching the vicinity of Jerusalem’s Old City with the animals, part of repeated efforts to conduct religious rituals within the mosque compound.
The governorate described these attempts as “a dangerous escalation” and as part of broader efforts to impose new realities at the site, referred to by some as the Temple Mount, by attempting to slaughter animals inside the compound.
Authorities claimed that occupation groups are exploiting the ongoing closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque—Islam’s third holiest site—to intensify incitement campaigns, including videos and content generated with artificial intelligence to mobilize supporters.
The governorate called for immediate action at Palestinian, Arab, and international levels to stop these attempts, protect Islamic holy sites, and reopen the mosque.
Israeli authorities have kept both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for the 37th consecutive day, citing security concerns. Palestinians, however, argue that the closures are being used to tighten Israeli control over the mosque compound and further restrict Muslim worshippers.
In a statement, the governorate said that Israeli forces succeeded in two cases in reaching the vicinity of Jerusalem’s Old City with the animals, part of repeated efforts to conduct religious rituals within the mosque compound.
The governorate described these attempts as “a dangerous escalation” and as part of broader efforts to impose new realities at the site, referred to by some as the Temple Mount, by attempting to slaughter animals inside the compound.
Authorities claimed that occupation groups are exploiting the ongoing closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque—Islam’s third holiest site—to intensify incitement campaigns, including videos and content generated with artificial intelligence to mobilize supporters.
The governorate called for immediate action at Palestinian, Arab, and international levels to stop these attempts, protect Islamic holy sites, and reopen the mosque.
Israeli authorities have kept both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for the 37th consecutive day, citing security concerns. Palestinians, however, argue that the closures are being used to tighten Israeli control over the mosque compound and further restrict Muslim worshippers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment