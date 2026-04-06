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Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan Mediation Efforts Fail to Kickstart Iran US Talks

Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan Mediation Efforts Fail to Kickstart Iran US Talks


2026-04-06 04:04:38
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from Türkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan are trying to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States, but their efforts have yet to yield concrete results, according to reports.

Over the weekend, the three officials conducted separate phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as US envoy Steve Witkoff, but no agreement or breakthrough emerged, as stated by reports.

Sources involved in the discussions noted that the talks are being conducted not only through the mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye but also via text exchanges between advisers of the US president and Araghchi.

Araghchi has previously clarified that these contacts with the United States do not amount to formal negotiations and are limited to the transmission of messages—either directly or through regional intermediaries.

Iranian authorities have remained firm in their positions, rejecting a proposal that offered a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a short-term ceasefire, as stated by reports.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized on Tuesday that Iran is not aiming for a ceasefire but seeks “a complete end to the war across the region.”

Mediators are exploring a potential package of confidence-building measures intended to extend the US president’s ultimatum and move both sides closer to a direct meeting. The US president has set a Tuesday evening deadline, warning that Iran “would lose every power plant and major facility in the country if the strait remained closed.”

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