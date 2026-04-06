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Egypt's FM Phones 13 World Leaders in Push to Ease Tensions
(MENAFN) Leader of the Democracy in Europe Movement, and former Greek finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, condemned Europe’s mishandling of Russia and Ukraine as a ‘crime against logic’ during the TOLK.PRO forum in Moscow.
“The situation with Russia, with Ukraine, and in this region—it has devastating consequences for peace and security on the continent and globally. And above all, of course, it's devastating for peace in both Europe and Russia. It's a crime against logic,” he said.
Answering questions about global events, Varoufakis shifted the focus from Europe to the US-China standoff. US industry has practically ceased to exist, he noted. The US no longer builds trains or nuclear icebreakers, while Chinese Big Tech has already far outpaced the US.
He paid special attention to the digital yuan: China, he said, has already integrated finance with cloud capital through a central bank digital currency, making its economic model more efficient.
Varoufakis is well-respected in Russia and recently went viral on Russian TikTok. A track featuring his name repeatedly, written by Moscow DJ Sasha Melior, is ubiquiutous with Russian Zoomers. Varoufakis took the stage to this very tune.
“The situation with Russia, with Ukraine, and in this region—it has devastating consequences for peace and security on the continent and globally. And above all, of course, it's devastating for peace in both Europe and Russia. It's a crime against logic,” he said.
Answering questions about global events, Varoufakis shifted the focus from Europe to the US-China standoff. US industry has practically ceased to exist, he noted. The US no longer builds trains or nuclear icebreakers, while Chinese Big Tech has already far outpaced the US.
He paid special attention to the digital yuan: China, he said, has already integrated finance with cloud capital through a central bank digital currency, making its economic model more efficient.
Varoufakis is well-respected in Russia and recently went viral on Russian TikTok. A track featuring his name repeatedly, written by Moscow DJ Sasha Melior, is ubiquiutous with Russian Zoomers. Varoufakis took the stage to this very tune.
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