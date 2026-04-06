Finchtrade And Electrocoin Partner To Deliver Fixed-Rate Crypto-Fiat Exchange Across The EU

Zug, Switzerland - April 6th 2026. Electrocoin, a Croatian crypto-fiat exchange operating since 2014, has formalized a liquidity partnership with FinchTrade, a Zug-based OTC desk, to eliminate price exposure between the moment a client confirms a rate and the moment the underlying crypto asset settles. The arrangement addresses a structural problem common to retail crypto platforms: the gap between rate confirmation and asset receipt, a window during which any price movement falls on the exchange's balance sheet.

How It Works

Electrocoin processes trades via FinchTrade's API roughly every ten minutes. Individual transactions range from €10 to several hundred thousand euros, with net settlement running two to three times per day. The exchange serves retail clients converting crypto to euros and merchant clients accepting“crypto payments” at point-of-sale - both segments where rate certainty is a stated differentiator. FinchTrade, founded in 2021, reports processing billions in annual exchange volume across 30-plus countries.

The Problem It Solves

Before the partnership, Electrocoin sourced liquidity from centralized exchanges - a model that made fixed-rate commitments difficult to sustain. On centralized venues, execution requires the asset to arrive first. For a platform that competes on rate certainty - including for high-value retail transactions such as crypto-financed property and vehicle purchases - that sequencing created direct market risk on every trade.

Under the new model, Electrocoin confirms a fixed euro rate to the client upfront and settles the position with FinchTrade after the fact. FinchTrade absorbs the interim exposure. Electrocoin's API connection executes trades approximately every ten minutes; settlement nets down two to three times per day. Transaction sizes range from €10 to several hundred thousand euros.

In Their Own Words

"Before FinchTrade, we used only centralized exchanges," said Bartol Modrić, Operations Team Lead and Deputy AML Officer at Electrocoin. "The OTC solution, especially post-trade settlement, was very practical for us." The remark points to the core constraint: on centralized venues, execution cannot precede asset receipt, which forces platforms to either absorb market risk or withdraw the rate guarantee entirely.

The Merchant Layer

The same settlement infrastructure supports Electrocoin's merchant segment. E-commerce businesses accepting exchanged cryptoassets for their goods or services receive euro from their customer who executes the exchange at a locked-in rate at transaction confirmation - removing the need for merchants to manage crypto exposure themselves. Electrocoin operates with SEPA integration and offers 24/7 support, positioning itself as a service provider for the SEPA/EU market.

What Comes Next

Electrocoin is currently awaiting for the MICA licence to be issued by the competent national authority. Platforms that obtain MiCA authorization gain the right to passport services across EU member states without separate national licensing - a structural advantage over non-licensed competitors.

Why It Matters

The structure points to a broader pattern in European crypto infrastructure. Retail exchanges are increasingly outsourcing settlement timing risk to specialist OTC desks rather than managing it on their own books. The model transfers spread income to the OTC layer and concentrates compliance and client-relationship risk at the exchange level. As MiCA enforcement takes effect, the exchanges that secure licensing first - and the OTC desks that service them - stand to capture volume from platforms still operating under transitional provisions or national exemptions.

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade is a Swiss-based OTC liquidity provider founded in 2021, operating in 30-plus countries and processing billions in annual crypto-fiat exchange volume.

About Electrocoin

Electrocoin is a Croatian crypto-fiat exchange founded in 2014, offering exchange services and custodial accounts. Electrocoin will soon obtain the MiCA operating license and continue to serve clients across the SEPA/EU region in full compliance with the latest EU regulatory framework.







Nicola Boldrini

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