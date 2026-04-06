Chief Adviser To Turkish President Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Chief Adviser on National Security and Foreign Policy to Turkish President H E Akif Cagatay Kilic met with Ambassador of Qatar to Turkiye H E Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation between the two countries.

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