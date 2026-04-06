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Bank ABC named Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East and Bahrain for 2026
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC, MENA’s international banking powerhouse, has been named the Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East and Best Trade Finance Provider in Bahrain in 2026 by Global Finance magazine as part of its 26th annual World’s Best Trade Finance Providers awards. The dual recognition reaffirms Bank ABC’s leading regional position and commitment to elevating the trade finance experience across its international footprint.
2026’s winners were selected by Global Finance’s editorial board based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including transaction volume, global reach, customer service quality, pricing competitiveness, and technology innovation. Bank ABC excelled across these benchmarks due to its remarkable digital advancements that enable seamless trade flows across five continents. Over the past year, the Bank has delivered significant growth in Documentary Trade volumes and expanded the reach of its next-generation Corporate Portal and integrated Supply Chain Finance and Documentary Trade platforms.
Commenting on the achievement, Karim Labadi, Group Head of Transaction Banking at Bank ABC, said: “We are honored to be recognised as the Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East and Bahrain once again. These accolades reaffirm Bank ABC’s longstanding leadership in delivering seamless, digitally-driven solutions across our markets, and reflects the trust our clients place in us as well as the dedication of our exceptional team.”
“At a time of global uncertainty, our priority remains clear: to support our clients continuity and growth through tailored transaction banking and contribute to economic progress across our international footprint. We thank Global Finance for acknowledging our achievements, which inspires us to continue raising the bar,” added Mr. Labadi.
In the awards announcement, Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance, highlighted the rapid advances reshaping the trade finance industry, including the adoption of AI, blockchain, and digital platforms to streamline cross border transactions and improve transparency. “Our awards celebrate organisations that empower their clients to conduct trade through superior service, technology, and risk management,” he said.
Cognizant of the demands of a rapidly transforming world, Bank ABC remains committed to promoting a resilient and sustainable financial ecosystem that is fueled by innovation and empowers all stakeholders. In 2025, Bank ABC earned 35 industry awards across key business areas including Transaction Banking, Islamic Finance, Sustainable Finance, Retail Banking, and Digital Innovation. Building on this momentum, the Bank remains focused on advancing digital capabilities, deepening its reach, and delivering world class financial solutions to support its clients’ growth ambitions.
2026’s winners were selected by Global Finance’s editorial board based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including transaction volume, global reach, customer service quality, pricing competitiveness, and technology innovation. Bank ABC excelled across these benchmarks due to its remarkable digital advancements that enable seamless trade flows across five continents. Over the past year, the Bank has delivered significant growth in Documentary Trade volumes and expanded the reach of its next-generation Corporate Portal and integrated Supply Chain Finance and Documentary Trade platforms.
Commenting on the achievement, Karim Labadi, Group Head of Transaction Banking at Bank ABC, said: “We are honored to be recognised as the Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East and Bahrain once again. These accolades reaffirm Bank ABC’s longstanding leadership in delivering seamless, digitally-driven solutions across our markets, and reflects the trust our clients place in us as well as the dedication of our exceptional team.”
“At a time of global uncertainty, our priority remains clear: to support our clients continuity and growth through tailored transaction banking and contribute to economic progress across our international footprint. We thank Global Finance for acknowledging our achievements, which inspires us to continue raising the bar,” added Mr. Labadi.
In the awards announcement, Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance, highlighted the rapid advances reshaping the trade finance industry, including the adoption of AI, blockchain, and digital platforms to streamline cross border transactions and improve transparency. “Our awards celebrate organisations that empower their clients to conduct trade through superior service, technology, and risk management,” he said.
Cognizant of the demands of a rapidly transforming world, Bank ABC remains committed to promoting a resilient and sustainable financial ecosystem that is fueled by innovation and empowers all stakeholders. In 2025, Bank ABC earned 35 industry awards across key business areas including Transaction Banking, Islamic Finance, Sustainable Finance, Retail Banking, and Digital Innovation. Building on this momentum, the Bank remains focused on advancing digital capabilities, deepening its reach, and delivering world class financial solutions to support its clients’ growth ambitions.
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