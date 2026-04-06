Row Erupts Over Kharge's 'Illiterate' Gujaratis Comment BJP Leaders Hit Back

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Union Sports Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday accused Congress of harbouring a“negative mindset” towards Gujarat, as the political row escalated over remarks by the party's national President Mallikarjun Kharge during a rally in Kerala.

Addressing a public meeting in Idukki ahead of the Assembly elections, Kharge had said:“Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever and educated. Modi, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala.”

Responding to the statement, Mandaviya said,“The Congress party's negative mindset towards Gujarat and Gujaratis is nothing new. Whether it is the attempt to ignore the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, or the case of stalling the Narmada dam project and obstructing the state's development, Congress has always worked against the interests of Gujarat.”

Referring directly to Kharge's remarks, he added:“The recent statement made by Kharge ji also reflects this same thinking, which shows the bitterness and ill intent towards Gujarat that exists within Congress.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described the comments as“highly objectionable and unfortunate”.

“The statement made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the people of Gujarat is highly objectionable and unfortunate,” Patel said.

“Such remarks not only insult six crore Gujaratis, but also hurt the dignity of the sacred land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he said.

He added:“Gujarat has always played a leading role in nation-building, development and unity, and will continue to do so. Such statements reflect the narrow mindset of Congress.”

CM Patel further said:“This remark clearly shows how uncomfortable and insecure Congress feels due to the politics of development led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the widespread public support it is receiving.”

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also criticised Kharge, saying:“Why does Congress have so much hatred towards Gujarat? Why do you repeatedly target the people of Gujarat?”

Calling the remarks an insult, he added:“An insult to six crore Gujaratis? Is this revenge because the people of Gujarat voted you out of power?”

Sanghavi further said:“The aware people of Gujarat have always rejected the Congress that insults the sacred land of Gandhi and Patel, and will continue to reject it in the future.”

Kharge's comments were made as part of his campaign in Kerala, where he targeted both the BJP and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), intensifying political exchanges between the parties across states.