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SpaceX Targets USD2T Valuation Ahead of Potential IPO
(MENAFN) SpaceX, the aerospace and technology firm led by Elon Musk, is reportedly targeting a valuation exceeding $2 trillion as it prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO), positioning the company for one of the largest market debuts ever, according to reports.
The company and its advisors are reportedly presenting this ambitious valuation to potential investors in “testing-the-waters” meetings scheduled over the coming weeks. If realized, this figure would represent a nearly two-thirds increase in valuation within months, following SpaceX’s February acquisition of Musk’s xAI, which valued the combined enterprise at $1.25 trillion.
At over $2 trillion, SpaceX would rank among the most valuable publicly traded companies globally, surpassing Meta and Tesla, and trailing only major tech giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon in the S&P 500.
Earlier reports indicated that SpaceX had confidentially filed for an IPO potentially set for June, initially seeking a valuation above $1.75 trillion. The upcoming listing could coincide with other major offerings, including potential debuts from OpenAI and Anthropic, competitors of xAI’s chatbot, Grok.
The IPO could generate up to $75 billion, significantly surpassing the $29 billion raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019, currently the largest offering on record. Funds from the listing are expected to support Musk’s capital-intensive initiatives, including space-based AI data centers, a lunar factory, and his Terafab project, which aims to produce chips for robotics, AI, and space infrastructure, eventually operating jointly with Tesla and SpaceX.
The company and its advisors are reportedly presenting this ambitious valuation to potential investors in “testing-the-waters” meetings scheduled over the coming weeks. If realized, this figure would represent a nearly two-thirds increase in valuation within months, following SpaceX’s February acquisition of Musk’s xAI, which valued the combined enterprise at $1.25 trillion.
At over $2 trillion, SpaceX would rank among the most valuable publicly traded companies globally, surpassing Meta and Tesla, and trailing only major tech giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon in the S&P 500.
Earlier reports indicated that SpaceX had confidentially filed for an IPO potentially set for June, initially seeking a valuation above $1.75 trillion. The upcoming listing could coincide with other major offerings, including potential debuts from OpenAI and Anthropic, competitors of xAI’s chatbot, Grok.
The IPO could generate up to $75 billion, significantly surpassing the $29 billion raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019, currently the largest offering on record. Funds from the listing are expected to support Musk’s capital-intensive initiatives, including space-based AI data centers, a lunar factory, and his Terafab project, which aims to produce chips for robotics, AI, and space infrastructure, eventually operating jointly with Tesla and SpaceX.
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