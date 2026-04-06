President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Georgia On State Visit
A guard of honor was arranged at Shota Rustaveli International Airport in Tbilisi to welcome the Azerbaijani head of state.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and other officials.
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