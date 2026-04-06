President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Heroes Memorial In Tbilisi
A guard of honor was lined up at the Heroes Memorial in honor of the Azerbaijani President.
The head of state laid a wreath at the Memorial.
Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were performed.
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