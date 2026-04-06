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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Statue Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Tbilisi
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the monument to the National Leader of our people in the Heydar Aliyev Culture and Recreation Park in Tbilisi, AzerNEWS reports.
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