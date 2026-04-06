Pankaj Tripathi To Manoj Bajpayee: 8 Actors From Bihar Who Made It Big In Bollywood

From Pankaj Tripathi to Shatrughan Sinha, Bihar has produced some of Bollywood's finest actors. As the state heads toward Assembly elections, here's a look at eight stars who rose to fame with sheer talent and strong performances.

Pankaj Tripathi, who hails from Belsand in Bihar, is known for his incredible versatility as an actor. He began his journey with a small role in the 2004 film Run and went on to deliver powerful performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and the hit series Mirzapur.

Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Belwa in Bihar, is known for his unmatched dedication to every role. He began his acting career with a brief appearance in the 1994 film Drohkaal and went on to deliver numerous acclaimed performances, earning four National Awards.

Sanjay Mishra, who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar, is known for his effortless acting skills and versatility. He made his debut with the 1995 film Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! and has since appeared in numerous hit films alongside top stars.

Vinay Pathak, who hails from Bihiya in Bihar, is known for his natural and effortless performances. He made his film debut with Fire in 1996 and had earlier worked in several television shows before entering the industry.

Bollywood's iconic 'Shotgun' Shatrughan Sinha hails from Patna, Bihar. He began his career with small roles but rose to fame with the 1976 hit Kalicharan. After a successful film career, he shifted to politics and is now a TMC MP from Asansol.

The late Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from Patna, Bihar. He began his acting journey on television before successfully transitioning to Bollywood, where he delivered several memorable performances. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy continues to inspire fans.

Akhilendra Mishra, who hails from Siwan, Bihar, is known for his strong character roles in films and TV shows, especially negative ones. He made his film debut with Dharavi in 1992, and his powerful voice has made him a fan favourite.

Shekhar Suman, who hails from Patna, Bihar, is known for his versatility and comic timing. He made his Bollywood debut with Utsav in 1984 and has since appeared in several TV shows, also hosting many popular programs.