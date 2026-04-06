BJP's 47Th Foundation Day: Yogi Adityanath Hoists Flag In Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath Marks BJP Foundation Day in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hoisted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, marking the party's 47th Foundation Day. The event was attended by Gorakhpur Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan and several senior party leaders.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary described the day as "important" and urged party workers to unite and strategise for the party's further growth and development. "The Bharatiya Janata Party was founded in 1980. Today, 47 years have passed and I also remember that day when the Bharatiya Janata Party had only two seats and today, under the guidance of our workers and our leaders, we formed the government in Delhi for three consecutive times and today NDA is in power in almost 18 states. Today is a very important day for all of us. Today, all of us workers should come together and think about how to take the party further," Chaudhary said.

PM Modi Hails Party Workers, Eyes 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended BJP workers for their tireless efforts over more than four decades, underlining that the party's journey is a testament to public service and dedication to good governance. On the occasion, PM Modi extended greetings to party workers nationwide and highlighted their unwavering commitment, devotion, and passion for serving society.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party's Sthapana Diwas. Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance. They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work. We also remember the countless workers whose dedication, sacrifice and perseverance have shaped the party's growth over decades." The Prime Minister further stressed that the BJP aims to take India towards the dream of "Viksit Bharat" while keeping the interests and well-being of people at the centre of its vision. "The BJP stands as a party that places the well-being of people at the centre of its vision. This is reflected in our work at the Centre and in various states. BJP remains committed to building a Viksit Bharat. May our collective resolve continue to drive this vision forward and take India to new heights of progress and prosperity," he wrote in his post.

Amit Shah Reiterates 'Nation First' Mantra

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to party workers, reiterating the party's core mantra of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last." In an X post, Shah highlighted the party's efforts in securing India's borders, strengthening internal security, setting development benchmarks, and reviving the country's historical and cultural essence. "Whether it is about securing the country's borders, strengthening internal security, setting new benchmarks for development, or rekindling the historical essence and vital spirit of Indian culture--the BJP has exemplified all these resolutions through action. The BJP's core mantra has always been clear - 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last'. With this very foundational spirit, every BJP worker is dedicated day and night to the service of the nation," Shah wrote on X.

BJP's Origin and Growth

The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 with the aim of defeating the Congress. Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980.

Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)