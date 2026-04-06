SC Orders CBI Probe Into Contracts Awarded To Arunachal CM's Family

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations that various public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members.

Supreme Court's Directives to CBI

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria directed the CBI to examine contracts awarded from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025. The bench in its judgement stated, "The CBI shall initiate a preliminary inquiry within two weeks. Preliminary inquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover execution of public works, contracts, and work orders within the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025."

The bench ordered that CBI shall not be precluded from examining transactions outside the above period. It further directed that the state of Arunachal Pradesh cooperate and make available relevant records within four weeks to the CBI. "State of Arunachal Pradesh shall cooperate fully with the CBI. The Chief Secretary of the state shall designate a nodal officer for coordination with the CBI. State shall ensure no record is destroyed," the order stated.

The top court made it clear that no evidence shall be destroyed. It asked the CBI to submit a status report within 16 weeks.

Details of the Petition

The order of the apex court came on a petition filed by the organisations, Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa. The PIL was seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the award of contracts for public works to firms owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Pema Khandu's father, Dorjee Khandu's second wife, Rinchin Drema and his nephew, Tsering Tashi was also made parties in the case.

Allegations of Favouritism and Conflict of Interest

In a helicopter crash in 2011, Dorjee Khandu died when he was the Chief Minister. Rinchin Drema's firm, Brand Eagles, has been awarded a large number of government contracts despite there being a clear conflict of interest, the petitioner claimed.

The PIL claimed that when there is evidence of government contracts being awarded only to the firms of family members of the Chief Minister and his close associates, then it is reasonable to draw an inference that such favour for government contract works of vast magnitude could not have been possible without direct knowledge, consent, and active support of the minister concerned.

The petition stated, "The Minister of this department was Dorjee Khandu, also former CM, till 2011, and then the charge was taken up by his son Pema Khandu, now present Chief Minister. It is a serious cause of concern in view of so many work orders executed by a few selective firms belonging to the Minister himself and his family members."

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