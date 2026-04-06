Rahul Gandhi: Puducherry Govt 'Imposed From Delhi', BJP Fosters Graft

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Puducherry Govt 'Imposed from Delhi'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Puducherry government is "imposed from Delhi" and does not represent the will of its people. He also accused the BJP of failing to grant full statehood and fostering corruption in the Union Territory. Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

Addressing an election rally in Lawspet, Congress leader said, "It is pretty clear that the government in Puducherry isn't the expression of the people of Puducherry, but it's imposed from Delhi. There has always been a question of full statehood BJP promised it, but didn't fulfil. The BJP wants Puducherry to belong to Mr Adani. The strategic Karaikal has already been sold to him."

"Everybody knows that there is a 30 per cent commission taken on all contracts. Govt has become a commission agent. There is a liquor license raj, no matter how much the public complains, nothing happens. They steal from the people, but they also steal from the god; law and order are declining," he said.

Congress Details Welfare Promises for Puducherry

He also announced a series of welfare measures for Puducherry, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for unemployed youth, 30,000 new jobs, free bus travel for women, enhanced age limits for government jobs, and Rs 20 lakh health insurance coverage for every family.

"What is the Congress alliance govt going to do for Puducherry? We are going to give Rs 2000 monthly support to unemployed youngsters, create 30,000 new jobs in public and private sectors, and the women will travel for free in Puducherry buses. We are going to relax the entry into govt jobs till the age of 40. Every single family in Puducherry will have healthcare insurance of Rs 20 lakh available to them," he said.

Puducherry Assembly Election: A Look Back

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.

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