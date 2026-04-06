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China, Russia Urge Objective Approach for UN Strait of Hormuz Resolution
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone discussion on Sunday, agreeing to “uphold fairness on matters of principle and adopt an objective and balanced approach” as permanent members of the UN Security Council while addressing the upcoming vote on a draft resolution concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang emphasized that both Moscow and Beijing should also “strive to gain greater understanding and support from the international community.”
Earlier this week, Bahrain submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council regarding Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. The vote is scheduled for next week. Wang previously called on the council to avoid backing “unauthorized” military operations in the Middle East, cautioning that continued conflict could lead to “endless trouble.”
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway linking Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, and Iran to global markets, facilitates about a quarter of global oil trade, roughly 20% of liquefied natural gas shipments, and nearly 30% of fertilizer trade. Around 45% of China’s oil imports and 20% of its LNG imports pass through the Gulf and the strait.
Wang stressed that the “fundamental solution” to the navigation challenges in the Strait of Hormuz is to “achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.”
According to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang emphasized that both Moscow and Beijing should also “strive to gain greater understanding and support from the international community.”
Earlier this week, Bahrain submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council regarding Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. The vote is scheduled for next week. Wang previously called on the council to avoid backing “unauthorized” military operations in the Middle East, cautioning that continued conflict could lead to “endless trouble.”
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway linking Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, and Iran to global markets, facilitates about a quarter of global oil trade, roughly 20% of liquefied natural gas shipments, and nearly 30% of fertilizer trade. Around 45% of China’s oil imports and 20% of its LNG imports pass through the Gulf and the strait.
Wang stressed that the “fundamental solution” to the navigation challenges in the Strait of Hormuz is to “achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.”
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