For Congress, Power Is Above National Interest And Rights Of Indigenous People: PM Modi In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing the party of indulging in“appeasement politics” and supporting infiltration for electoral gains, while asserting that the BJP-led government is committed to protecting the land and identity of Assam's indigenous people.

Addressing a massive public rally in Barpeta, Assam, PM Modi alleged that Congress“can go to any extent for power” and claimed that its past policies had encouraged infiltration, leading to large-scale encroachment on land belonging to local communities.

“The Congress backed infiltration, and today, infiltrators have captured vast stretches of land belonging to the indigenous people of Assam. This is the result of their vote bank politics,” the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a sharp contrast, PM Modi said that the BJP government at both the Centre and in Assam is working“with full determination” to reclaim such land and restore the rights of the native population.

“Our government is taking strict action against illegal encroachments and infiltrators. We are committed to safeguarding Assam's land, culture and identity,” he added.

He further accused the Congress of opposing every step taken by the government to act against illegal infiltration.

“Whenever action is taken against infiltrators, Congress leaders come out in their support. They are openly standing with those who have illegally occupied land,” PM Modi said.

In a strong political warning, the Prime Minister claimed that if the Congress returns to power, it may even attempt to bring in laws that would portray infiltrators as“victims” to protect its vote bank.

“This is their mindset. For them, power is above national interest and the rights of indigenous people,” he said.

PM Modi urged the people of Assam to remain vigilant and not fall prey to what he described as“misleading narratives” being spread by the opposition.

“The people of Assam must be aware of these intentions. Your vote is not just for a government, but for the protection of your land, your identity and your future,” he said.

Appealing for support, the Prime Minister called upon voters to back the BJP to ensure continued efforts to protect Assam and its people from infiltration-related challenges.