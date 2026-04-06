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Drone Strike Injures Eight in Russia’s Novorossiysk
(MENAFN) A drone attack on the Russian Black Sea city of Novorossiysk left eight people injured overnight Monday — among them two children — as regional authorities scrambled to contain the fallout from what officials described as an intensifying aerial assault, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev announced via Telegram.
The two injured minors were residents of a private home struck during the attack. All eight casualties have since been transported to medical facilities for treatment, Kondratyev confirmed.
The governor characterized conditions in Novorossiysk as "the most serious," disclosing that six apartment blocks and two private residences sustained damage in the strike. Debris was additionally recovered across the grounds of several local enterprises.
Kondratyev further revealed that Krasnodar Krai has been subjected to a large-scale drone offensive since Sunday morning, with defense operations still actively underway at the time of reporting.
Novorossiysk holds significant strategic weight as the site of one of the largest seaports along Russia's Black Sea coastline, housing both passenger and cargo terminals alongside a major oil-loading facility. The city also serves as a base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet naval forces — underscoring the potential military and economic dimensions of the attack.
The two injured minors were residents of a private home struck during the attack. All eight casualties have since been transported to medical facilities for treatment, Kondratyev confirmed.
The governor characterized conditions in Novorossiysk as "the most serious," disclosing that six apartment blocks and two private residences sustained damage in the strike. Debris was additionally recovered across the grounds of several local enterprises.
Kondratyev further revealed that Krasnodar Krai has been subjected to a large-scale drone offensive since Sunday morning, with defense operations still actively underway at the time of reporting.
Novorossiysk holds significant strategic weight as the site of one of the largest seaports along Russia's Black Sea coastline, housing both passenger and cargo terminals alongside a major oil-loading facility. The city also serves as a base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet naval forces — underscoring the potential military and economic dimensions of the attack.
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