Sympletax Launches Taxintelligence Platform To Accelerate IRS Case Resolution For Taxpayers Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SympleTax Inc., a licensed tax resolution firm helping Americans resolve IRS debt, today announced the launch of TaxIntelligence (TI), a proprietary technology platform built to power the full lifecycle of a tax resolution case - from intake through final resolution.

Unlike client-facing software, TaxIntelligence operates beneath the surface of the client experience, giving SympleTax's resolution team real-time visibility into case status, IRS correspondence timelines, program eligibility, and resolution pathways - all in one unified system.

The Scale of the Problem

The need for smarter tax resolution infrastructure has never been more urgent. The IRS estimates that the tax gap - the amount of taxes owed but not paid on time - reached a historic high of $688 billion in 2021, and by 2022 that figure had climbed to $696 billion, with an estimated net tax gap of $606 billion after enforcement efforts. Meanwhile, the IRS collected nearly $77.6 billion through its collections function in FY 2024 alone - a 13.6% increase over the prior year - signaling that enforcement activity is accelerating, not slowing down. For everyday Americans caught in the IRS collections process, the path to resolution is rarely straightforward. In FY 2024, taxpayers submitted 33,591 Offers in Compromise to settle their liabilities for less than the full amount owed - yet the IRS accepted only 7,199 of them. More taxpayers than ever are resolving their debt through installment agreements, with the IRS collecting more than $16 billion through payment plans in FY 2024 - up more than 12% from the prior year. Navigating these options without expert guidance leaves most taxpayers in the wrong program, or no program at all.

Fully Proprietary. Built From the Ground Up.

What distinguishes TaxIntelligence from anything else in the industry is that it is entirely proprietary. SympleTax does not rely on off-the-shelf case management tools, generic CRM platforms, or third-party software configured for other industries. Every component - from intake logic and document workflows to program eligibility matching, client communications, and resolution tracking - was engineered in-house, purpose-built for the specific demands of IRS resolution. "There is nothing generic powering SympleTax," said Ari AlaEddin, CEO and Founder of SympleTax. "Every system we operate was built by us, for this work specifically. TaxIntelligence is not a product we purchased or configured - it is something we created, and that distinction matters enormously when you are dealing with something as high-stakes as a person's IRS case."

Faster Resolutions, Backed by Smarter Infrastructure

The IRS resolution process is notoriously slow. Between documentation requests, eligibility reviews, and multi-agency coordination, the average case can take months to navigate without the right systems in place. TaxIntelligence was built to eliminate the friction. "TaxIntelligence gives our team a single source of truth for every case," said AlaEddin. "That means fewer delays, faster submissions, and better outcomes for the people we serve." The platform integrates case intake data, IRS program matching, document tracking, and client communication workflows into a single operational layer - enabling SympleTax's enrolled agents and case managers to move with precision rather than guesswork.

A Client Portal Unlike Anything in the Industry

Alongside TaxIntelligence, SympleTax has launched a client portal that sets a new standard for transparency in tax resolution - one that no other firm in the industry currently offers at this level. Through the portal, clients have real-time visibility into their case at every stage - document status, IRS submission timelines, resolution milestones, and direct communication with their case team. There are no black boxes, no waiting weeks for a phone update, and no uncertainty about where a case stands. "Our clients are dealing with one of the most stressful financial situations of their lives," said AlaEddin. "They deserve to know exactly where their case stands, at all times. TaxIntelligence makes that possible - and our portal puts that visibility directly in their hands."

About SympleTax Inc.

SympleTax Inc. is a licensed tax resolution firm dedicated to helping individuals and businesses resolve IRS debt through personalized strategy, expert representation, and proprietary technology.