Karishma Tanna, Husband Varun Bangera Announce Their First Pregnancy Share Heartwarming Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are over the moon as they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Karishma and Varun took to their social media accounts to announce the good news and share their happiness with their fans.

Sharing a post featuring multiple pregnancy photoshoot pictures of Karishma along with Varun, the couple in a joint post mentioned that their baby is due in August this year.

The caption of the post read,“A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026”

The picture shared by Karishma and Varun see both the parents-to-be in candid and emotional moments.

In one picture, the couple is seen hugging each other tightly while wearing matching caps that read 'mom and dad' respectively.

Another picture shows Karishma and Varun holding tiny baby boots sutli hunting at the arrival of the little one.

Another picture also shows the couple involving their for babies in the picture and in their happiness as well.

For those uninitiated, Karishma and Varun love story dates back to the year 2021.

The couple got engaged in a small ceremony the same year and finally tied the knot on 5 February 2022.

Their wedding held in Mumbai, saw the whose who of entertainment world mark their presence at the couple's special day.

On the professional front, Karishma, who ventured into the entertainment industry two decades ago, has been a part of shows from“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” to“Naagin 3” and“Qayamat Ki Raat”.

Karishma also ventured into Bollywood with movies like Grand Masti, Rajkumar Hirani's“Sanju”, and“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. She also was loved for her OTT show“Hush Hush” and“Scoop”.

–IANS

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