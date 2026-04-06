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Trump Hails US Search, Rescue as One of Most Daring Ever
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States successfully rescued a military officer, identified as a colonel, in “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history,” according to reports.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the officer had been trapped behind enemy lines in Iran’s mountainous terrain and was being pursued by hostile forces before being safely recovered in a large-scale operation involving dozens of aircraft.
Noting that the officer sustained injuries, Trump added that he "will be just fine." He explained that the mission followed the earlier rescue of another US pilot on Friday, which had not been publicly announced to avoid compromising the second operation.
"At my direction, the US Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him," Trump said. "This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory."
Trump claimed that both operations were completed without any Americans killed or wounded and described them as evidence of US air superiority over Iran. He praised the armed forces as "the best, most professional, and lethal military in the history of the World" and said the rescues were a moment for all Americans to take pride in.
A news agency later reported that while the rescued officer remains in critical condition, several US service members were also injured during the mission but are now safe, as stated by reports.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the officer had been trapped behind enemy lines in Iran’s mountainous terrain and was being pursued by hostile forces before being safely recovered in a large-scale operation involving dozens of aircraft.
Noting that the officer sustained injuries, Trump added that he "will be just fine." He explained that the mission followed the earlier rescue of another US pilot on Friday, which had not been publicly announced to avoid compromising the second operation.
"At my direction, the US Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him," Trump said. "This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory."
Trump claimed that both operations were completed without any Americans killed or wounded and described them as evidence of US air superiority over Iran. He praised the armed forces as "the best, most professional, and lethal military in the history of the World" and said the rescues were a moment for all Americans to take pride in.
A news agency later reported that while the rescued officer remains in critical condition, several US service members were also injured during the mission but are now safe, as stated by reports.
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