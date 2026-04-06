Cool, Partly Cloudy Conditions Persist As Wet Weather Looms Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Relatively cool conditions are prevailing across most regions on Monday, with a fresh weather system expected to bring a renewed round of rainfall and stronger winds in the coming days, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Monday's weather remains partly cloudy, with low clouds forming across several areas and a brief chance of light showers in northern regions during the afternoon. Conditions are comparatively warmer in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times.The Meteorological Department warned of reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over high northern mountainous areas, in addition to the risk of slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.A more active weather pattern is expected to take hold on Tuesday, as a relatively cold and moist air mass moves into the region, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and increasing cloud cover. Rainfall is forecast across northern and central regions, extending later in the day to parts of the eastern and southwestern areas.Showers may intensify at times, particularly in northern and central parts, and could be accompanied by thunder. Winds will strengthen, with northwesterly flows turning moderate to active and producing strong gusts, especially in southern and eastern areas. Rain chances are expected to ease by evening.Unsettled conditions are forecast to continue into Wednesday, with relatively cool weather persisting across most regions and warmer conditions remaining in low-lying areas. Clouds will cover skies at various altitudes, with showers expected in northern and central regions before spreading to parts of the south and east.Thunderstorms remain possible, while winds continue northwesterly and active, with strong gusts in exposed areas. Rainfall is expected to taper off later in the day.By Thursday, the intensity of the weather system is expected to ease, with relatively cool conditions continuing across most regions and warmer weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low cloud cover will persist, while winds shift southwesterly and remain moderate.Temperature ranges on Monday reflect the cooler pattern, with East Amman forecast between 16 C and 8 C, and West Amman between 14 C and 6 C. Northern highlands will record 13 C to 5 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 14 C and 4 C. In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 19 C and 7 C, and in the plains between 17 C and 8 C.The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 24 C to 10 C, rising to 27 C to 14 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 26 C to 13 C, while Aqaba reaches 27 C to 15 C.