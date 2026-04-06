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Enemy Strike In Chernihiv Region Leaves Over 10,000 Without Power

Enemy Strike In Chernihiv Region Leaves Over 10,000 Without Power


2026-04-06 02:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the enemy attack, an energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was damaged. More than 10,000 customers in the same district are without power,” the statement reads.

Read also: Enemy strikes school in Chernihiv region with FPV drones

Energy officials note that they will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

As reported by Ukrinform, a school in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, was damaged by an attack from Russian FPV drones.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

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