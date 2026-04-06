Enemy Strike In Chernihiv Region Leaves Over 10,000 Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the enemy attack, an energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was damaged. More than 10,000 customers in the same district are without power,” the statement reads.

Enemy strikes school inregion with FPV drones

Energy officials note that they will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

As reported by Ukrinform, a school in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, was damaged by an attack from Russian FPV drones.

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