Enemy Strike In Chernihiv Region Leaves Over 10,000 Without Power
“As a result of the enemy attack, an energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was damaged. More than 10,000 customers in the same district are without power,” the statement reads.Read also: Enemy strikes school in Chernihiv region with FPV drones
Energy officials note that they will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.
As reported by Ukrinform, a school in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, was damaged by an attack from Russian FPV drones.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment