UNESCO Hosts Meeting Of G-77 And China Group Held Under Azerbaijan's Chairmanship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A plenary meeting of the G-77 and China Group was held at UNESCO Headquarters, chaired by Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The session was attended by Nasser bin Hamad Al Hinzab, Chairman of UNESCO's Executive Board and Qatar's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, as a guest.

During the meeting, member states were briefed on the agenda for the 224th session of UNESCO's Executive Board. Participants also exchanged views on the Group's active involvement in the Board's work and discussed other current matters.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, emphasized the significance of the meeting in enhancing coordination within the Group ahead of important upcoming sessions.

He noted that the agenda for the 224th Executive Board session covers several key issues, including budgetary matters and the "UNESCO 80" roadmap, which are essential for enabling the Organization to effectively carry out its mission in an increasingly complex global context.

The Chairman of UNESCO's Executive Board also addressed the meeting, outlining the main priorities and expectations for the upcoming session and stressing the importance of cooperation and multilateral dialogue among member states.