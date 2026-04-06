Japan Preparing For Summit Talks With Iran: PM

“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told a parliamentary committee in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker about Japan's diplomatic efforts amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, according to Kyodo News.

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