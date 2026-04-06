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Japan Preparing For Summit Talks With Iran: PM


2026-04-06 02:05:45
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, April 6 (Xinhua) - The Japanese government is arranging summit talks with Iran, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday, local media reported.

“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told a parliamentary committee in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker about Japan's diplomatic efforts amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, according to Kyodo News.

–NNN-Xinhua

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