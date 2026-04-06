403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poll Finds Support For Canada Joining The European Union
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
A new poll has found some support for Canada joining the European Union (EU).
The online survey of 4,000 people found that a majority of Canadians think it is worthwhile to at least explore the idea of joining the EU as geopolitical instability worsens.
The survey found that one in four (25%) of respondents thought it would be a good idea for Canada to formally join the European Union economic and political bloc.
Another 58% of people said the idea was worth exploring, while the remainder felt it was a bad idea.
The poll comes as Canada's federal government in Ottawa, and the private sector, look for ways to lessen Canada's reliance on the neighbouring U.S.
The idea of Canada joining the European Union is not just being batted around in Canada. Last month, France's foreign minister openly floated the idea of Canada joining the EU.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has made several trips to Europe over the past year to try and deepen trade and security ties with the continent.
A new poll has found some support for Canada joining the European Union (EU).
The online survey of 4,000 people found that a majority of Canadians think it is worthwhile to at least explore the idea of joining the EU as geopolitical instability worsens.
The survey found that one in four (25%) of respondents thought it would be a good idea for Canada to formally join the European Union economic and political bloc.
Another 58% of people said the idea was worth exploring, while the remainder felt it was a bad idea.
The poll comes as Canada's federal government in Ottawa, and the private sector, look for ways to lessen Canada's reliance on the neighbouring U.S.
The idea of Canada joining the European Union is not just being batted around in Canada. Last month, France's foreign minister openly floated the idea of Canada joining the EU.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has made several trips to Europe over the past year to try and deepen trade and security ties with the continent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment