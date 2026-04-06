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Over Dozen Dead in US-Israeli Strikes on Iran’s Baharestan
(MENAFN) At least 13 civilians lost their lives early Monday after joint American and Israeli forces launched strikes on Baharestan county in Iran's Tehran province, according to a news agency.
Local authorities confirmed the deaths occurred when warplanes bombed two residential buildings in the town of Qaleh Mir. The governor of Baharestan disclosed that emergency teams remained on the ground, with debris clearance and search-and-rescue efforts actively ongoing in the wreckage.
Explosions rocked the Iranian capital around midnight, with residents reporting loud blasts across the city. Military aircraft were observed flying over Tehran as strikes hit both its southern and western districts.
Iranian authorities have yet to release any official assessment of the full extent of damage sustained during the attacks, though air defense systems were reported to have been engaged in response.
Separately, the news agency noted that approximately two hours prior to the Baharestan strikes, Sharif University of Technology — one of Iran's most prestigious academic institutions, located in Tehran — was also among the sites targeted in the assault.
As of the time of reporting, no official death toll has been confirmed beyond the Baharestan fatalities, and casualty figures from other strike locations remain unknown.
Local authorities confirmed the deaths occurred when warplanes bombed two residential buildings in the town of Qaleh Mir. The governor of Baharestan disclosed that emergency teams remained on the ground, with debris clearance and search-and-rescue efforts actively ongoing in the wreckage.
Explosions rocked the Iranian capital around midnight, with residents reporting loud blasts across the city. Military aircraft were observed flying over Tehran as strikes hit both its southern and western districts.
Iranian authorities have yet to release any official assessment of the full extent of damage sustained during the attacks, though air defense systems were reported to have been engaged in response.
Separately, the news agency noted that approximately two hours prior to the Baharestan strikes, Sharif University of Technology — one of Iran's most prestigious academic institutions, located in Tehran — was also among the sites targeted in the assault.
As of the time of reporting, no official death toll has been confirmed beyond the Baharestan fatalities, and casualty figures from other strike locations remain unknown.
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