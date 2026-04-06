AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For March And The First Quarter Of 2026
|March 2026
|March 2025
|Change
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Change
|Passengers
|333 585
|322 717
|3.4%
|1 036 405
|970 359
|6.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|97 429
|72 545
|34.3%
|282 375
|231 424
|22.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|206 763
|217 358
|-4.9%
|665 223
|640 075
|3.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|29 393
|32 814
|-10.4%
|88 807
|98 860
|-10.2%
|Cargo Units
|23 390
|20 737
|12.8%
|65 578
|57 830
|13.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|3 339
|2 362
|41.4%
|8 885
|7 030
|26.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|16 866
|14 766
|14.2%
|48 203
|41 965
|14.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 185
|3 609
|-11.7%
|8 490
|8 835
|-3.9%
|Passenger Vehicles
|46 834
|47 776
|-2.0%
|137 479
|135 829
|1.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|3 317
|1 999
|65.9%
|9 375
|6 947
|35.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|41 654
|43 967
|-5.3%
|122 636
|124 311
|-1.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1 863
|1 810
|2.9%
|5 468
|4 571
|19.6%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 22 days in January due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In March, the cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 13 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. In February, the cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Tel.: +372 56157170
Attachment
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2026 03 ENG Q1
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