AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For March And The First Quarter Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In March 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 333,585 passengers, representing a 3.4% increase compared to March 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 12.8% to 23,390 and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.0% to 46,834 vehicles compared to the same period a year ago. In the first quarter of 2026 (January – March), AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,036,405 passengers, which is a 6.8% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 13.4% to 65,578 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.2% to 137,479 units compared to the same period a year ago. AS Tallink Grupp's passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for March 2026 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

March 2026 March 2025 Change Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Passengers 333 585 322 717 3.4% 1 036 405 970 359 6.8% Finland - Sweden 97 429 72 545 34.3% 282 375 231 424 22.0% Estonia - Finland 206 763 217 358 -4.9% 665 223 640 075 3.9% Estonia - Sweden 29 393 32 814 -10.4% 88 807 98 860 -10.2% Cargo Units 23 390 20 737 12.8% 65 578 57 830 13.4% Finland - Sweden 3 339 2 362 41.4% 8 885 7 030 26.4% Estonia - Finland 16 866 14 766 14.2% 48 203 41 965 14.9% Estonia - Sweden 3 185 3 609 -11.7% 8 490 8 835 -3.9% Passenger Vehicles 46 834 47 776 -2.0% 137 479 135 829 1.2% Finland - Sweden 3 317 1 999 65.9% 9 375 6 947 35.0% Estonia - Finland 41 654 43 967 -5.3% 122 636 124 311 -1.3% Estonia - Sweden 1 863 1 810 2.9% 5 468 4 571 19.6%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 22 days in January due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In March, the cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 13 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. In February, the cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: ...

Tel.: +372 56157170

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