North Korea Appears To Be Accelerating Succession Efforts For Kim's Daughter: Seoul's Spy Agency

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 6 (IANS) North Korea appears to be accelerating efforts to cast leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae as his successor, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers Monday, citing the recent public appearance that showed her driving a new battle tank with her father.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment during a closed-door briefing to the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to Reps. Park Sun-won of the Democratic Party and Lee Seong-kweun of the People Power Party, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Ju-ae has recently made appearances in defence-related sectors," the lawmakers quoted the NIS as saying. "This is assessed to be aimed at diluting scepticism around a female successor and accelerating efforts to build a succession narrative."

Last month, the North's state media reported that Kim oversaw a drill featuring new battle tanks, releasing photos of his daughter, believed to be in her teens, driving one carrying her father and military personnel.

The NIS said the report appears to be aimed at emphasising Ju-ae's military capabilities and an homage to Kim, who was also seen driving a tank in state media footage before he succeeded his father and former leader Kim Jong-il.

Ju-ae has been widely seen as a potential successor as she has increasingly appeared alongside her father at major domestic events. North Korea has been ruled by men of the Kim family over three generations for about eight decades.

The spy agency also separately assessed that the US-Israeli war against Iran could wind down in late April based on the results of possible US strikes in the next three to four days.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (US time) renewed his threats to destroy Iran's power plants and bridges if the Islamic Republic does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.