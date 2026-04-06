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Ahvaz International Airport Gets Struck in US-Israel Operation
(MENAFN) A joint US-Israeli airstrike struck Ahvaz International Airport in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province on Sunday, according to reports.
No casualties were reported following the attack.
As stated by reports citing a local official, multiple locations across Khuzestan have been targeted in recent days, though specific details regarding damage or injuries were not disclosed.
The strike comes against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions since the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with attacks aimed at Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military installations. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic moving through the Strait of Hormuz.
No casualties were reported following the attack.
As stated by reports citing a local official, multiple locations across Khuzestan have been targeted in recent days, though specific details regarding damage or injuries were not disclosed.
The strike comes against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions since the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with attacks aimed at Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military installations. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic moving through the Strait of Hormuz.
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