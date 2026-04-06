Maharashtra BJP To Launch Drive To Strengthen Booth Level Presence

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president, Ravindra Chavan, on Monday announced that the party will launch statewide programmes to disseminate its nationalist ideology among the common citizens.

Chavan said the BJP plans to use the upcoming week to strengthen its booth-level presence and showcase the achievements of both the central and state governments to every household in Maharashtra. He was speaking during a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the BJP state headquarters to mark the BJP's foundation day.

Addressing the gathering, Chavan stated that party workers would utilise this milestone to connect with the masses.“Over the next seven days, various programmes will be organised at the Mandal level. This day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices and dedication of countless workers who built this party. I consider myself fortunate to serve as the State President of an organisation rooted in such strong ideology," he said.

He further emphasised the party's commitment to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat). He noted that the state unit is working with full strength under the leadership of National President Nitin Nabin and the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Keshav Upadhye, the State Vice President and coordinator for the Foundation Day events, remarked that the dream envisioned by Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the time of the party's inception has now become a reality. He added that the celebrations across Maharashtra would be observed as a "festival of staunch nationalism".

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, Warm wishes to all karyakartas on the BJP Foundation Day who work tirelessly for the nation. Their service, discipline and commitment are the true pillars of this movement.”

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on X,“Nation First, Then Party and Finally Self Heartfelt Greetings to All Workers on the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party! 46 years of dedication. 46 years of BJP. Heartiest wishes on the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party!"

The newly elected Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, noted,“47 years of service to the nation. Heartiest greetings on BJP Foundation Day to the 1.4 billion citizens and every BJP worker."

Former Mumbai unit chief and state cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar said, "My family, BJP family! On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party Foundation Day, I celebrated by hoisting the BJP flag on my house."