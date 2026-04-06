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Iran Ties Strait of Hormuz Reopening to War Damage Compensation
(MENAFN) Iran indicated on Sunday that the resumption of transit through the Strait of Hormuz will depend on using a portion of passage revenues to cover damages caused by the conflict, according to reports.
“The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only when part of the transit revenues is used to compensate for all damages caused by the imposed war," Mehdi Tabatabai, a senior official responsible for communications at the Iranian President’s Office, said in a statement shared on the US-based social media platform X.
Tabatabai also sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, saying he had “resorted to insults and nonsense out of desperation and anger,” and accused him of “initiating a full-scale war in the region and still boasting.”
The region has remained on edge since the United States and Israel began a coordinated military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military installations. Iran has also imposed restrictions on shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
“The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only when part of the transit revenues is used to compensate for all damages caused by the imposed war," Mehdi Tabatabai, a senior official responsible for communications at the Iranian President’s Office, said in a statement shared on the US-based social media platform X.
Tabatabai also sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, saying he had “resorted to insults and nonsense out of desperation and anger,” and accused him of “initiating a full-scale war in the region and still boasting.”
The region has remained on edge since the United States and Israel began a coordinated military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military installations. Iran has also imposed restrictions on shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
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