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African Mining Week (AMW) to Spotlight Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Prospects as Africa Seeks Partners for $8.5T Potential
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 2, 2026/ -- The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – taking place October 14–16, 2026 in Cape Town – will feature a dedicated panel exploring the role of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in unlocking Africa’s mining investment potential.
Titled ‘Leveraging Global M&As to Secure Investment’, the panel will bring together global investors, mining companies, African policymakers and industry stakeholders to examine how strategic transactions can sustain investor confidence and accelerate capital flows into Africa’s mining sector. The session will discuss how M&As can support the development of the continent’s $8.5 trillion worth of untapped mineral resources, while strengthening Africa’s role in global critical minerals supply chains.
Rising Critical Minerals Demand Accelerates Africa’s M&As Activity
As global demand for critical minerals increases – expected to triple by 2030 – M&As across Africa’s mining sector are accelerating as investors from the U.S, Europe, China and the UAE pursue strategic acquisitions, joint ventures and equity partnerships to strengthen their mineral supply chains. Inbound M&A deal values into Africa increased by 40% in 2025, with several African mining jurisdictions – including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mali, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Zambia – emerging as hotspots for these strategic investments.
In February 2026, Exxaro Resources completed a R10.6 billion acquisition of manganese assets in South Africa from Ntsimbintle Holdings and OM Holdings. The acquisition strengthens Exxaro’s strategy to diversify into battery minerals and steelmaking inputs while supporting South Africa’s agenda to attract fresh investments to maintain its position as the world’s leading manganese producer.
Similarly, China’s Baowu Resources increased its stake in the Simandou Iron Ore Project in Guinea-Conakry to 51%, strengthening China’s access to one of the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposits. The investment also supports Guinea-Conakry’s Simandou 2040 economic growth strategy, which aims to leverage mining development to stimulate infrastructure expansion and broader economic growth.
Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH) acquired a 56% stake in tin miner Alphamin Resources for approximately $367 million, securing a majority position in a major tin operation in the DRC. In Zambia, IRH’s investment in Mopani Copper Mines as part of a $1 billion recapitalization is reviving operations, supporting Zambia’s 8% rise in copper output in 2025, while driving the country’s 2031 target to increase output to three million tons per annum.
These transactions not only signal growing investment flows into Africa but also underscore the continent’s strategic role in securing global supply chains. M&As are proving pivotal in driving the continent’s job creation, infrastructure development and broader economic growth agenda. Against this backdrop, the AMW panel will offer stakeholders a platform to examine the evolving M&A landscape and uncover opportunities for new investment partnerships.
AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ....
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
Titled ‘Leveraging Global M&As to Secure Investment’, the panel will bring together global investors, mining companies, African policymakers and industry stakeholders to examine how strategic transactions can sustain investor confidence and accelerate capital flows into Africa’s mining sector. The session will discuss how M&As can support the development of the continent’s $8.5 trillion worth of untapped mineral resources, while strengthening Africa’s role in global critical minerals supply chains.
Rising Critical Minerals Demand Accelerates Africa’s M&As Activity
As global demand for critical minerals increases – expected to triple by 2030 – M&As across Africa’s mining sector are accelerating as investors from the U.S, Europe, China and the UAE pursue strategic acquisitions, joint ventures and equity partnerships to strengthen their mineral supply chains. Inbound M&A deal values into Africa increased by 40% in 2025, with several African mining jurisdictions – including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mali, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Zambia – emerging as hotspots for these strategic investments.
In February 2026, Exxaro Resources completed a R10.6 billion acquisition of manganese assets in South Africa from Ntsimbintle Holdings and OM Holdings. The acquisition strengthens Exxaro’s strategy to diversify into battery minerals and steelmaking inputs while supporting South Africa’s agenda to attract fresh investments to maintain its position as the world’s leading manganese producer.
Similarly, China’s Baowu Resources increased its stake in the Simandou Iron Ore Project in Guinea-Conakry to 51%, strengthening China’s access to one of the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposits. The investment also supports Guinea-Conakry’s Simandou 2040 economic growth strategy, which aims to leverage mining development to stimulate infrastructure expansion and broader economic growth.
Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH) acquired a 56% stake in tin miner Alphamin Resources for approximately $367 million, securing a majority position in a major tin operation in the DRC. In Zambia, IRH’s investment in Mopani Copper Mines as part of a $1 billion recapitalization is reviving operations, supporting Zambia’s 8% rise in copper output in 2025, while driving the country’s 2031 target to increase output to three million tons per annum.
These transactions not only signal growing investment flows into Africa but also underscore the continent’s strategic role in securing global supply chains. M&As are proving pivotal in driving the continent’s job creation, infrastructure development and broader economic growth agenda. Against this backdrop, the AMW panel will offer stakeholders a platform to examine the evolving M&A landscape and uncover opportunities for new investment partnerships.
AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ....
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
News.Africa-Wire
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