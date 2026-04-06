Audited Annual Report 2025
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|310,941
|539,049
|Cost of goods sold
|(255,081)
|(443,162)
|Gross profit
|55,860
|95,887
|Marketing expenses
|(5,823)
|(5,030)
|General and administrative expenses
|(17,478)
|(21,908)
|Other operating income
|2,285
|5,724
|Other operating expenses
|(501)
|(2,190)
|Operating profit
|34,343
|72,483
|Finance income
|1,208
|2,017
|Finance costs
|(1,164)
|(2,950)
|Loss from investments in subsidiaries
|-
|(5,087)
|Profit from joint ventures
|10,381
|9,951
|Profit before tax
|44,768
|76,414
|Corporate income tax expense
|(4,850)
|(11,820)
|Net profit for financial year
|39,918
|64,594
|incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
|39,918
|64,668
|net profit attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(74)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
|Currency translation differences of foreign entities
|20
|105
|Comprehensive income for the period
|39,938
|64,699
|incl. attributable to equity holders of the parent
|39,938
|64,764
|attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(65)
|Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)
|2.26
|3.65
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in thousand euros
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|41,424
|91,879
|Short-term deposits
|18,000
|10,000
|Trade and other receivables
|43,658
|51,419
|Prepaid corporate income tax
|1,347
|270
|Inventories
|219,812
|196,521
|324,241
|350,089
|Non-current assets
|Investments in joint ventures
|31,957
|21,571
|Other shares and securities
|80
|80
|Other long-term loans and receivables
|20,658
|40,196
|Deferred income tax assets
|2,874
|5,056
|Investment property
|12,395
|12,606
|Property, plant and equipment
|22,117
|17,147
|Intangible assets
|714
|350
|90,795
|97,006
|TOTAL ASSETS
|415,036
|447,095
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|3,079
|21,303
|Payables and prepayments
|95,920
|129,786
|Income tax liability
|510
|7,101
|Deferred income from government grant
|2
|-
|Short-term provisions
|10,426
|7,678
|109,937
|165,868
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|30,012
|12,102
|Deferred income tax liability
|7,448
|6,148
|Other long-term payables
|7,073
|8,719
|44,533
|26,969
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|154,470
|192,837
|EQUITY
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|Share capital
|7,929
|7,929
|Statutory reserve capital
|793
|793
|Currency translation differences
|(21)
|(41)
|Retained earnings
|251,865
|245,577
|260,566
|254,258
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|415,036
|447,095
A copy of AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2025 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko's web page merko ). The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is prepared only in Estonian language.
Ivo Volkov
Chairman of Management Board
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...
AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.
Attachments
-
2025 Executive Summary
2025 Merko Ehitus annual report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment