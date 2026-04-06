Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Bengal Rain, Lightning, Temperature Drop Ahead

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh spell of stormy weather is set to hit West Bengal, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds forecast across districts. The system may bring down temperatures and disrupt normal life for several days

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning of intense thunderstorms and rainfall across the state for the next five days. An ակտիվ atmospheric trough stretching from Gangetic West Bengal to Telangana is drawing in moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating ideal conditions for widespread rain and storms.

Wind speeds may reach up to 60 km/h, especially in southern districts, increasing the risk of local disruptions.

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Due to persistent cloud cover and rainfall, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 3–5°C over the next four days. While light to moderate rainfall is likely across South Bengal, several districts including Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and West Midnapore may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 km/h.

Yellow alerts have been issued across multiple districts, while an orange alert is in place for mid-week in regions like Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday due to rough weather conditions.

The current weather pattern is driven by strong moisture incursion and favorable wind flow from the Bay of Bengal. While rainfall is expected to ease after Thursday, temperatures may briefly rise again by 2–4°C after the initial drop.