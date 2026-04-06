Puri's Ratna Bhandar Inventory Of Lord Jagannath's Ornaments On Apr 8-10

Ratna Bhandar Inventory Details

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has announced that the second phase of the inventory (counting) of Lord Jagannath's ornaments from the Ratna Bhandar of the Puri Jagannath Temple is scheduled to be held on April 8, 9, and 10. Speaking to ANI, Harichandan said the enumeration will cover the ornaments in the Bahar Ratna Bhandar and is expected to be completed within the three scheduled days.

"The enumeration of Ratna Bhandar will start again, commencing on the 8th of this month. For the 8th, 9th, and 10th, the dates were scheduled, and I am expecting that by the end of the third day, we will be able to complete the enumeration of all the ornaments in Bahar Ratna Bhandar," he said.

The minister said the ornaments will be matched against the list compiled in 1978, and that 3D photography and digital photographs are also being taken as part of the process. "We will then be able to produce a proper listing of the ornaments, matching it with the list compiled in 1978. We are taking all kinds of digital photographs, including 3D photography. The nomenclature is being identified and will be properly stored for subsequent years," Harichandan said.

He added that the entire process is expected to be completed before the Rath Yatra.

Minister Comments on West Bengal Elections

On the law and order situation in West Bengal ahead of the state assembly elections, Harichandan said the situation has truly deteriorated, citing the recent incident where judicial officers were stranded at a particular location.

"The law and order situation has truly deteriorated in West Bengal. The Union Government is closely monitoring all these situations, and the Election Commission is also taking appropriate action in this regard," he said.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects in the state, the minister said, "We believe there will be a free and fair election in Bengal this time, and we will have a very positive result that will save Bengal in the future. We are expecting the BJP to win."

West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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