Shah Rukh Khan To Katrina Kaif: What 7 Bollywood Stars Charge For Weddings & Private Events

It's not just films that make Bollywood stars rich. They earn crores performing at private events like weddings and birthdays. Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif charge per appearance.

Once an actor becomes a star, films aren't their only source of income. They often earn more from ads and private gigs than from a movie! Here's a look at the mind-boggling amounts they charge for dancing at weddings and parties.Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's 'King Khan', rules millions of hearts, and his fame has shot up globally after 'Pathaan'. While thousands gather outside his home 'Mannat' for a glimpse, he charges a cool Rs 3-5 crore for a private party performance.Katrina Kaif has been ruling the Hindi film industry for years with her stunning dance moves in hits like 'Sheila Ki Jawani' and 'Chikni Chameli'. If you want her to dance at a private event, she charges a minimum of Rs 3.5 crore.Bollywood's 'Khiladi Kumar' is known as the king of entertainment. Akshay is one of the most versatile actors today, and his demand is always high. Even at 55, he knows how to win over the crowd. For a performance at a wedding or birthday, he charges Rs 2.5 crore.Salman Khan is famous for his down-to-earth nature and charismatic personality. The actor, one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, knows exactly how to hold an audience's attention. For a dance performance at a wedding or birthday party, he charges Rs 2 crore.Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood's 'Greek God', is one of the industry's best dancers. Famous for his amazing physique, the superstar's dance moves are simply unmatched even in his 40s. To get the ultimate king of dance to perform at your event, it will cost you at least Rs 2.5 crore.Ranbir Kapoor is known for his unique style and charming smile that always grabs attention. He charges Rs 2 crore to set the stage on fire with his power-packed dance moves at any private party.Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of talent and energy, while Deepika Padukone is the epitome of grace. Ranveer, a fantastic dancer, charges Rs 1 crore for a private performance. After 'Pathaan', Deepika's star power has grown even more, and she also charges Rs 1 crore for an appearance at a wedding or birthday.