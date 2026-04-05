Electric Control Panel Market To Reach $8 Billion By 2030 With 5.8% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Electric Control Panel market to surpass $8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $230 billion by 2030, with Electric Control Panel to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Electric Control Panel market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Electric Control Panel Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the electric control panel market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization across China, India, and Southeast Asia, expanding manufacturing and infrastructure development projects, increasing investments in power generation and distribution systems, rising adoption of industrial automation technologies, and growing demand for efficient electrical control and monitoring systems across various industries in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Electric Control Panel Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the electric control panel market in 2030, valued at $2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing localization of manufacturing and supply chains across emerging economies, rapid expansion of smart city and urban infrastructure projects, rising investments in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing hubs, and growing adoption of energy-efficient electrical systems supported by government-led sustainability initiatives across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Request A Free Sample Of The Electric Control Panel Market Report



What Will Be Largest Segment In The Electric Control Panel Market In 2030?

The electric control panel market is segmented by type into low tension, medium tension, and high tension. The medium tension market will be the largest segment of the electric control panel market, segmented by type, accounting for 46% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The medium tension market will be supported by the increasing demand for reliable power distribution in industrial and commercial facilities, growing investments in power generation and transmission infrastructure, rising adoption of industrial automation systems, expansion of manufacturing and utility sectors, and increasing focus on efficient electrical monitoring and protection systems.

The electric control panel market is segmented by form into open and enclosed.

The electric control panel market is segmented by industry into manufacturing, food and beverages, chemical, automotive, power, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and aerospace and defense.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Electric Control Panel Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the electric control panel market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Electric Control Panel Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global electric control panel market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial power management systems, automation infrastructure, electrical safety standards, and operational efficiency across manufacturing, utilities, and digital infrastructure ecosystems.

Expansion Of Water And Wastewater Treatment Plants - The expansion of water and wastewater treatment plants is expected to become a key growth driver for the electric control panel market by 2030. Increasing urbanization and industrialization are putting pressure on water resources, driving investments in modern water and wastewater treatment facilities. These facilities rely heavily on electric control panels for pump control, automation, and safety monitoring, significantly boosting market demand. As a result, the expansion of water and wastewater treatment plants is anticipated to contribute to 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of The Power Generation Industry - The growth of the power generation industry is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the electric control panel market by 2030. Rising global electricity demand, along with the shift toward renewable energy sources, has expanded power generation infrastructure. Electric control panels are integral to generation, transmission, and distribution systems, leading to a strong and steady rise in panel deployment across new and retrofit projects. Consequently, the growth of the power generation industry is projected to contribute to around 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Data Centers - The expansion of data centers is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the electric control panel market by 2030. The rapid growth of cloud computing, AI, and digital services has led to a surge in data center construction. Data centers require highly reliable electrical control and distribution systems, making electric control panels essential for uninterrupted and safe operations. Therefore, the expansion of data centers is projected to contribute to approximately 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Electric Control Panel Market Report Here

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Electric Control Panel Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the low tension market, the medium tension market, and the high tension market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in industrial automation and smart manufacturing, expansion of power generation and transmission infrastructure, rising demand for efficient electrical distribution systems, growing adoption of advanced monitoring and protection technologies, and rapid industrial and infrastructure development across emerging economies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving operational efficiency, ensuring reliable power management, and supporting advanced electrical control solutions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader electrical equipment and industrial automation industry.

The low tension market is projected to grow by $0.5 billion, the medium tension market by $0.9 billion, and the high tension market by $0.9 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "