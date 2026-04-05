Heavy Rain Forecast In TN's Western Ghat Dry Spell To Continue In Northern Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Virudhunagar, Theni and Dindigul districts on Monday, even as large parts of northern Tamil Nadu are expected to remain dry.

According to an official statement, isolated places across southern Tamil Nadu and districts along the Western Ghats are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The alert is particularly focused on the higher-altitude areas of Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul, where heavy rainfall is expected at one or two locations during the day. In contrast, northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as well as the union territory of Puducherry, are likely to experience predominantly dry weather.

The IMD has indicated that no significant rainfall activity is expected in these regions for the day.

Weather officials have also predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across parts of northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Daytime temperatures in these areas are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. However, there is no major change expected in maximum temperatures across southern Tamil Nadu, where conditions are likely to remain relatively stable.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 37 degrees and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees to 28 degrees.

The prevailing conditions suggest a warm and humid day for the city's residents. Despite the rainfall forecast in southern districts, the IMD has not issued any specific warning for fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast, indicating relatively safe conditions over the sea for routine fishing activities.

Authorities have advised residents in the hilly regions to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging or sudden weather changes.

Commuters and travellers heading towards the Western Ghats districts are also advised to stay updated with local weather advisories. The IMD continues to monitor the evolving weather patterns and is expected to issue updates as required.