Moroccan Prime Minister Arrives In Cairo For First Session Of Joint Coordination Committee

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Morocco on Sunday launched the first session of a joint coordination and follow-up committee, a move officials said establishes a new stage of bilateral relations aimed at achieving full economic integration.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch arrived at Cairo International Airport on Sunday evening, where he was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Akhannouch is leading a high-level government delegation to inaugurate the committee's first session, which serves as a new mechanism for bilateral cooperation.

The reception included an official guard of honour and the playing of both national anthems. The welcoming party included Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid, who is serving as the head of the mission of honour, and the Moroccan Ambassador to Cairo, Mohamed Ait Ouali.

On Monday, Madbouly and Akhannouch are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. Following these discussions, they will preside over an expanded meeting of both delegations and witness the signing of several documents and agreements designed to bolster cooperation across various sectors.

Preparatory Meetings and Sectoral Cooperation

The prime ministerial visit follows a preparatory meeting of senior officials held on Sunday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates. The session was co-chaired by Ambassador Ihab Fahmy, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs, and Ambassador Khalid bin Sheikh, Director of Maghreb, Arab, and Islamic Affairs at the Moroccan Foreign Ministry.

The preparatory talks involved representatives from more than 50 ministries and technical entities from both countries. According to officials, the two sides reached a consensus on strengthening cooperation within priority sectors.

Ambassador Fahmy stated that the committee represents the first high-level mechanism of its kind between the two nations. He said the move fulfills the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and King Mohammed VI to elevate relations and activate economic and trade frameworks to establish a“genuine partnership.”

Regional Security and Iran

The diplomatic push comes amid what Fahmy described as“highly turbulent regional and international conditions” linked to ongoing military operations against Iran. He noted that these developments have caused dangerous repercussions for the global economy, supply chains, and regional stability.

Fahmy expressed Egypt's“categorical rejection and condemnation of Iranian attacks on brothers in Gulf and other Arab countries.”

He further outlined Egypt's intensive efforts to engage with regional and international parties to halt the current conflict and achieve a truce. These contacts, he said, are aimed at preventing the region from sliding into a“scenario of chaos and a comprehensive regional war.”