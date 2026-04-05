Here Are The Planet Fitness Holiday Hours (Updated For 2026)

Updated for 2026.

Planet Fitness is one of the most popular fitness center options in the country. Planet Fitness attracts a lot of attention thanks to its incredibly affordable membership rates and no-commitment options. However, some may worry that a lower-cost gym may not be open as often as they'd like. If you're curious about the Planet Fitness holiday hours for 2026, here's what you need to know.

Planet Fitness Holiday Hours 2026

With over 2,700 locations in all 50 states Planet Fitness uses a franchise model, which means that the individual gym owners set the hours for the gyms they are in charge of. There is no set of specific open and closed hours for the entire Planet Fitness organization. However, most Planet Fitness locations are open nearly every day of the year. Typically, the gyms only close their doors (or alter their operating hours) on a few major holidays.

Here is an average Planet Fitness holiday schedule:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 19th, 2026 – Planet Fitness is typically open at regular hours

Easter – Sunday, April 5th, 2025 – Reduced hours, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Easter – Monday, April 6th, 2026– Regular or reduced hours, typically between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Memorial Day – Monday, May 25th, 2026– Reduced hours, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Independence Day – Saturday, July 4th, 2026– Early close or completely closed, varies by location

Labor Day – Monday, September 7th, 2026– Early close, typically between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 25th, 2026– Early close, typically between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 26th, 2026– Usually closed

Day after Thanksgiving – Friday, November 27th, 2026– Late open, usually between 5:00 am and 8:00 am

Christmas Eve – Thursday, December 24th, 2026– Early close, typically any time between 1:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Christmas – Friday, December 25th, 2026– Usually closed

Day after Christmas – Saturday, December 26th, 2026– Late open, usually between 5:00 am and 8:00 am

New Year's Eve – Wednesday, December 31st, 2026– Early close, typically around 5:00 pm

New Year's Day – Thursday, January 1, 2027– Late open, commonly between 5:00 am and 8:00 am.

It's important to note that the closures and times listed above may not apply to all Planet Fitness locations. The company uses a franchise system, so many of the gyms are independently owned and operated. As a result, the franchise owner gets to determine precisely when their Planet Fitness locations will close. For example, the Wichita Falls, TX Planet Fitness stays open on New Year's Day.

Other Holiday Closings

Some locations close for other holidays as well. For example, one of the Pensacola, FL locations has limited hours on Independence Day. Gyms in Mobile West, AL and Jackson, MS are closed on Easter.

Ultimately, the franchise system can make things a bit confusing. If you're wondering when your local Planet Fitness is open, it's best to check the gym's page on the Planet Fitness website to see its holiday schedule specifically. You can use the gym finder tool to locate a gym near you and view its operating hours, amenities, and membership options.

Planet Fitness Location Hours

Some Planet Fitness locations are open 24 hours, welcoming gym-goers to use their equipment at any time of the day or night. However, many locations have adopted more limited schedules in recent years. For example, gyms that used to be open 24/7 may have reduced schedules due to staff issues, local construction or local crime issues.

In most cases, because of the franchise model, it's best to check directly with your local Planet Fitness to determine when they're open. However, many of the gyms that aren't open 24/7 follow a similar operating schedule, staying open later on weekdays and closing earlier on weekends. Many locations are open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm or 12:00 am Monday through Thursday. They typically shut down at 9:00 pm on Fridays and 8:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, so make sure to get in your workout early.

Take Advantage of Planet Fitness Amenities

A good way to improve your dedication is to spend time at Planet Fitness locations that are suited to your particular workout style. While amenities vary from gym to gym, Planet Fitness is known for prioritizing strength and cardio. You can expect to find a solid mix of free weights and machines no matter which location you frequent. Every location is also equipped with free WiFi so you can stream your favorite music and shows. Some gyms even have special features to incentivize visitors, like showers, drink stations, massage chairs, tanning beds, and free personal training.

Planet Fitness Membership – Low Cost, Lots Of Options

If you're not already a Planet Fitness member, here's some information about the cost to join and membership options. Planet Fitness has a reputation as a low-cost gym, shirking many of the norms you see with other fitness centers. Memberships can cost as little as $15 to $24,99 per month plus start up and annual fees, and the gym often runs specials offering discounts on sign-ups. Usually they'll want you to make a 12 month committment.

Additionally, there are no-commitment options available. However, only certain locations offer these. Since Planet Fitness operates a franchise system, individual location owners aren't required to provide customers with specific subscription options, even if they're advertised locally. This means you could see prices above $24.99 a month and variations in sign-up and annual fees and as well as contract requirements.

If you're considering starting a membership with a Planet Fitness location, make sure to read the fine print and understand the gym's policies. If you have questions about cancellation fees or anything else, ask before you commit.

Once you sign the contract, you're obligated to follow the terms, so get clear on and comfortable with everything before moving forward. The gym business is notoriously difficult and they rely on contracts for recurring revenue, so it can be hard to get out a Planet Fitness contract – they need the money.

Wrapping Up

Whether you're starting your fitness journey, focusing on weight loss, or working on toning and conditioning, finding a gym that fits with your needs and schedule is important. Planet Fitness is committed to providing its customers with consistent, convenient, and affordable access to gym amenities, making it a solid option for gym-goers.

Have you ever been to Planet Fitness? Share your experiences in the comments!

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Were you aware of Planet Fitness holiday hours 2026? Have you ever had an issue with a Planet Fitness being closed when you wanted to workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Tamila McDonald

Tamila McDonald is a U.S. Army veteran with 20 years of service, including five years as a military financial advisor. After retiring from the Army, she spent eight years as an AFCPE-certified personal financial advisor for wounded warriors and their families. Now she writes about personal finance and benefits programs for numerous financial websites.

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