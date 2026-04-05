Cheap 5SOS Everyone's A Star World Tour 2026 Tickets Use Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

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"Score cheap 5SOS Everyone's a Star World Tour 2026 tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets! Catch 5 Seconds of Summer live in London, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more. Save big and sing along to Youngblood and all your favorites!"Get cheap 5SOS Everyone's a Star World Tour 2026 tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets. 5 Seconds of Summer brings their high-energy pop-rock anthems to arenas worldwide in 2026. Apply promo code CITY10 at checkout for extra savings on floor seats, VIP packages, and budget options. Secure your cheap 5SOS 2026 tickets today before prices increase and experience hits like“Youngblood,”“She Looks So Perfect,” and“Teeth” live!

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) is back with their massive Everyone's a Star! World Tour in 2026, supporting their highly anticipated sixth studio album of the same name. The Australian pop-rock band will deliver high-energy performances packed with anthems spanning their entire career - from early hits to fresh new material.

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5SOS Everyone's a Star! World Tour 2026 Dates

Here is a list of confirmed 5 Seconds of Summer 2026 tour dates (subject to change - always verify latest details):

UK & Europe (March – April 2026):



March 26, 2026 – Belfast @ SSE Arena

March 27, 2026 – Dublin @ 3Arena

March 30, 2026 – Glasgow @ OVO Hydro

March 31, 2026 – Birmingham @ Utilita Arena

April 2, 2026 – London @ The O2

April 4, 2026 – Manchester @ Co-op Live

April 5, 2026 – Cardiff @ Utilita Arena

April 7, 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

April 8, 2026 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

April 10, 2026 – Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome April 13–14, 2026 – Additional dates in Germany (Cologne, Hamburg, etc.)

North America (May – August 2026):



May 29, 2026 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 31, 2026 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

June 2, 2026 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

June 3, 2026 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 5, 2026 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 7, 2026 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

June 9, 2026 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

June 11, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 13, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (second show added due to demand)

June 16, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 17, 2026 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

June 23, 2026 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena Additional stops include Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Kia Forum), and more through August 28, 2026 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Australia & New Zealand (October – November 2026):

Late October – Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth shows expected.

For the complete and updated 5SOS 2026 tour dates, visit CapitalCityTickets.

5SOS Biggest Hit Singles – FAQ

What are 5 Seconds of Summer's biggest hit singles? 5SOS has delivered massive global hits including:



Youngblood - Their signature anthem and most-streamed track.

She Looks So Perfect - The breakout single that launched them to stardom.

Teeth - A darker, edgy fan favorite.

Amnesia - Emotional ballad loved at every show. Ghost of You, Easier, Want You Back, Lie to Me, and Who Do You Love (with The Chainsmokers).

Will 5SOS play their hit singles on the Everyone's a Star! World Tour? Yes! Expect a career-spanning setlist mixing early pop-punk classics, mid-career anthems like“Youngblood” and“Teeth,” plus new songs from the Everyone's a Star! album. The band is known for energetic, feel-good shows with crowd sing-alongs.

What makes a 5SOS concert special? Their live performances blend infectious pop-rock energy, heartfelt moments, and strong fan connection. The 2026 tour promises full arena production with dynamic lighting and a set that celebrates all eras of their music.

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